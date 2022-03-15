Critical Survey: Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) versus Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oncology Institute and Teladoc Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oncology Institute N/A N/A -$8.34 million N/A N/A Teladoc Health $2.03 billion 4.01 -$428.79 million ($2.77) -18.34

Oncology Institute has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Profitability

This table compares Oncology Institute and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oncology Institute N/A N/A -1.47% Teladoc Health -21.09% -1.31% -1.19%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oncology Institute and Teladoc Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oncology Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A Teladoc Health 0 11 14 0 2.56

Teladoc Health has a consensus price target of $121.19, suggesting a potential upside of 138.60%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Oncology Institute.

Volatility and Risk

Oncology Institute has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teladoc Health has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Oncology Institute on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oncology Institute Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Teladoc Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc. engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure. The company was founded on June 13, 2002 by George Byron Brooks and Gary Wald and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

