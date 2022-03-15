CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE CAPL opened at $19.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $732.93 million, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 362.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

