Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 180 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 570.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 14,041 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Boot Barn by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,127,000 after acquiring an additional 98,440 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 114,028.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on BOOT. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

BOOT opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $134.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.93.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins bought 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

