Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $305,000 Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,838 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,550,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AAON by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in AAON in the third quarter worth $32,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AAON by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,959,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AAON by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,375,000 after purchasing an additional 130,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 21.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $52.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AAON, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.26 and a 12-month high of $83.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 0.69.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10). AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

