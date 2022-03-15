Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 51.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 15.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 22,289 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,615,000 after purchasing an additional 118,836 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NJR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NJR stock opened at $43.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $46.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 6.23%. New Jersey Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.16%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

