Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Invests $334,000 in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in KE by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after acquiring an additional 156,198 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KE by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in KE during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,719,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in KE by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,355 shares during the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.10 to $26.30 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.52.

Shares of BEKE stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.65. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $72.49.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

