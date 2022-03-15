Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,730 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% in the third quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.0% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $232,920.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,803 shares of company stock worth $2,660,908. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SFM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.18 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

