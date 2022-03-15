Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,825,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,778,000 after purchasing an additional 156,562 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,932,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,232,000 after purchasing an additional 210,818 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,752,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,895,000 after purchasing an additional 114,569 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 47,565.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 860,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,636,000 after purchasing an additional 858,556 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABCB opened at $47.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.92 and a twelve month high of $59.85.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $248.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

