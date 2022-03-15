Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 989,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,992,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 599,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,819 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $40.32. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

