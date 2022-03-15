Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Analysts expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) to report $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. Crown reported sales of $3.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full year sales of $12.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.49 billion to $13.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $13.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after buying an additional 1,522,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,132,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,769,000 after buying an additional 896,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $127.08. 1,178,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $95.27 and a fifty-two week high of $127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average is $109.82.

Crown declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Crown’s payout ratio is -18.97%.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

