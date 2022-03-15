Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sets New 1-Year High at $127.23

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.23 and last traded at $127.08, with a volume of 1178728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $124.29.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.82.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Crown had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 37.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.97%.

Crown announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

