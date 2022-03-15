Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK) Short Interest Up 68.6% in February

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Crown Proptech Acquisitions alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $102,000. RPO LLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the third quarter worth $1,216,000. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Crown Proptech Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Crown Proptech Acquisitions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Proptech Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.