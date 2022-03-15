Crown Trading Up 11.3% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CRW) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 15th. Crown has a total market cap of $961,521.19 and approximately $913.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Crown has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,265.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $289.99 or 0.00738539 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.06 or 0.00191163 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00024426 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,241,816 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

