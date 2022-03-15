Crypto Sports Price Up 13.2% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $83,867.15 and approximately $584.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

