Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will post $0.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

CULP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Culp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Culp stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.87. 14,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,418. Culp has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.66. The company has a market capitalization of $96.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Culp by 3.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Culp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Culp by 27.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Culp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

