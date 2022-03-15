Curate Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded up 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Curate coin can now be bought for approximately $1.05 or 0.00002571 BTC on popular exchanges. Curate has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and $2.38 million worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Curate has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00034324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00103010 BTC.

Curate Coin Profile

Curate is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,338,531 coins. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curate is curate.style

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Curate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

