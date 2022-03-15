CX Institutional Buys 138 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Prologis were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 323,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock opened at $149.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.67 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $110.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.92.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

