CX Institutional Has $259,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CX Institutional lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,119 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Target were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after buying an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after acquiring an additional 485,927 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TGT. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.05.

NYSE TGT opened at $208.76 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a one year low of $176.68 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $100.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.57 and its 200-day moving average is $233.47.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 14.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

