Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $6.53 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,231 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.28.

