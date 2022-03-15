Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.94 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.91 and a one year high of $100.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its 200 day moving average is $100.04.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.