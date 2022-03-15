CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Short Interest Update

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the February 13th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CYTR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,145. CytRx has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.96.

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

