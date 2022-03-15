Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($46.15) price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Daimler Truck in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Daimler Truck stock opened at $13.25 on Tuesday. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $11.86 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.14.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

