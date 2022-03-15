Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 509.0 days.
DSKIF stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $39.35.
About Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (DSKIF)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.