Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 509.0 days.

DSKIF stock opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.22. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $39.35.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

About Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (Get Rating)

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.