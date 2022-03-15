Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $333.40.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

DHR traded up $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $270.16. The company had a trading volume of 34,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,279. Danaher has a 12-month low of $212.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.71.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

