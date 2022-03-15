Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Danone SA is engaged in food processing activities primarily in France and internationally. The Company operates in four business lines: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Baby Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products .The Waters division produces and distributes packaged natural, flavored, and vitamin-enriched water. The Baby Nutrition division provides food for infants and toddlers to complement breast-feeding. The Medical Nutrition division offers products to treat disease-related to malnutrition. Danone SA, formerly known as Groupe Danone, is based in Paris, France. “

DANOY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danone from €51.00 ($56.04) to €56.00 ($61.54) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Danone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of DANOY remained flat at $$11.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. 1,698,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average of $12.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38.

About Danone (Get Rating)

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

