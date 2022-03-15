David D. Brown Purchases 1,000 Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) CFO David D. Brown acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

FCBC opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The firm has a market cap of $481.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.56.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $34.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.86%.

FCBC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 145,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (Get Rating)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements, commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit, various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services, corporate and personal trust services, investment management services, and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

