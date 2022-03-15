Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Invests $2.62 Million in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,000. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.4% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after acquiring an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.82.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.13. The stock had a trading volume of 36,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,027. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The company has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.81 and its 200 day moving average is $277.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

