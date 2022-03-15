Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,344,000. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 124,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,995 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 44,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 116,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. 2,160,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,769,926. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.99. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.88 and a 52-week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

