Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Sells 288,312 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lessened its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,312 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned about 0.16% of Blade Air Mobility worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter worth $678,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 192,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 95,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 43,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $6.33. The company had a trading volume of 20,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of -0.21. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58.

Blade Air Mobility ( NASDAQ:BLDE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

