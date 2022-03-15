Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.0% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. 14,882,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.01.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.