Defined Wealth Management LLC Has $445,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

VBK stock traded up $3.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.87. 22,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,545. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.93. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.50 and a fifty-two week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

