Defined Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 303.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 57.4% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.27. The stock had a trading volume of 45,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,000. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.32 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.20.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.63.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

