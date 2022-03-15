Desjardins Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Empire (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Empire in a research note issued on Thursday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.00.

Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.00 and a 1-year high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

