Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €67.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($73.63) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($86.81) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €62.26 ($68.42).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €47.32 ($52.00) on Friday. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €33.11 ($36.38) and a 1-year high of €59.98 ($65.91). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.26 and its 200 day moving average is €52.84. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

