Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BMBL. Zacks Investment Research raised Bumble from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.41.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $21.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a PE ratio of 14.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and a 200-day moving average of $39.23. Bumble has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $208.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.18 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a net margin of 41.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $5,978,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bumble by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,230,000 after purchasing an additional 183,496 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bumble by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

