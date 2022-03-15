Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.20 ($13.41) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.95.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $612,015,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $261,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $1,049,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the period.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

