Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPWGet Rating) received a €65.00 ($71.43) price target from analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($73.63) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($64.84) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €64.54 ($70.92).

FRA DPW opened at €44.08 ($48.44) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €50.45 and a 200 day moving average of €53.89. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($33.54) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($45.41).

About Deutsche Post (Get Rating)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

