Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $73.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

NYSE:DVN opened at $52.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.55%.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $529,614.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,752,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $5,183,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

