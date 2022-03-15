DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 40,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.45. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.
