DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 40,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.45. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 34,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 15,713 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.