DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Trading Down 2.7%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.54. Approximately 16,102 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.43.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMCAF)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

