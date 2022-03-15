Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 173.04% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE DMS opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. Digital Media Solutions has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $181.34 million, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Digital Media Solutions by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 37,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Digital Media Solutions by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Digital Media Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Digital Media Solutions, Inc is a marketing technology company, which engages in the provision of performance-driven brand and marketplace solutions to connect, consumers and advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The Brand Direct segment comprises fees from the charge collected to customer when the company advertise directly for them under their brand name.

