DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $82.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $140.00.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.33.
DocuSign stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.78. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -209.26, a PEG ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.93. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $71.00 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.
In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in DocuSign by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 899.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $253,934,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
DocuSign Company Profile (Get Rating)
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
