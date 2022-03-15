Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-1.530-$-1.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $314 million-$319 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $303.69 million.Domo also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $39.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.57. Domo has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.60.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Domo by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 100,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 47,505 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Domo by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Domo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

