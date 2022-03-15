DouYu International (DOYU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect DouYu International to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.93. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DouYu International in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in DouYu International by 1,346.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 17,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in DouYu International by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after buying an additional 39,183 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in DouYu International by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

