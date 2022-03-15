DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Short Interest Up 54.9% in February

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,320,000 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the February 13th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

DOYU stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.41. 50,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,635. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $14.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,064,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,014 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,640,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Caz Investments LP lifted its stake in DouYu International by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DouYu International from $3.80 to $3.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.43.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

