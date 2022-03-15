DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Down 7.1%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). 475,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 316,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.05. The stock has a market cap of £32.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Get DP Poland alerts:

DP Poland Company Profile (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.