DP Poland (LON:DPP) Stock Price Down 7.1%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). 475,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 316,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.05. The stock has a market cap of £32.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.74.
DP Poland Company Profile (LON:DPP)
Featured Stories
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.