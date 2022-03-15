Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $207.60

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 207.60 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 208.60 ($2.71), with a volume of 272046 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.80 ($3.03).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Martens to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.24) target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.83) target price on shares of Dr. Martens in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 300.48.

In related news, insider Robyn Perriss purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.94) per share, for a total transaction of £45,450 ($59,102.73). Also, insider Lynne Weedall acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 356 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £10,680 ($13,888.17).

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

