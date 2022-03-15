Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Given New CHF 50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dufry (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 55 to CHF 50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

DUFRY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Dufry from CHF 59 to CHF 54 in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Baader Bank cut Dufry to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the company from CHF 55 to CHF 39 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dufry has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of Dufry stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Dufry has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.01.

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following segments: Europe and Africa; Middle East, Asia, and Australia; Latin America; North America; and Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

