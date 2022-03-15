Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

DRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

NYSE DRE opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Duke Realty by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,594,000 after purchasing an additional 68,523 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 17.2% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

