Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 40,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLNG traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. 1,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,997. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.46 million, a PE ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

